Gambia: Select Committee On Regional Govt, Others Hold Annual Briefing With Ministry of Lands

The Select Committee on Regional Government, Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and Ombudsman of the National Assembly convened its annual briefing session with the Ministry of Lands, Local Government and Religious Affairs and Agencies as mandated by the standing order of the National Assembly and Constitution of The Gambia.

The briefing was recently held at the National Assembly Chambers.

Sulayman Jammeh, National Assembly Member for Bundungka Kunda and Chairman of the Committee said the briefing session was meant to inform stakeholders of the policies, mandates and procedures of the Committee as well as discuss expectations from Ministries, Departments and Agencies during the course.

Among the key functions of the Committee is to identify, monitor and collaborate with all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Government.

According to him, institutions under their purview that fail to present its activity report and financial statement or failure to answer the call of the Committee will be charged with contempt of parliament.