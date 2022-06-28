Gambia: Gunjur Utd to Entertain Medical FC in Ff Cup Round of 16 Today

Gunjur United will today, Monday 27th June 2022 entertain Medical FC in their round of sixteen fixture of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup competition at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum at 4 pm.

The Coastal Town boys defeated Marimoo 2-1 in their round of 32 match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to navigate to the round of sixteen of the annual FF Cup championship.

Medical FC beat Waa Banjul 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw in the regulation time of their round of 32 clash played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium to sail to the round of sixteen of the yearly FF Cup competition.

Gunjur United will affray to pommel Medical FC to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup championship.

Medical FC will brawl to flog Gunjur United to progress to the quarterfinals of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup competition.

Meanwhile, Gunjur United slashed Medical FC 2-0 in the first round of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign at the Real de Banjul Football Field in Basori.