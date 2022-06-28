Gambia: 'My Dream Is to Play for Gambia' - Dawda Sillah

27 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Essa Bah

Gambian born midfielder Dawda Sillah who recently signed for an English side Hutman Football Club, has said that his dream is to play for The Gambia national team one day.

Dawda like many young players in The Gambia who dream of making it in the world stage started playing in the streets.

The 19-year old Sillah started his playing career with Demba Kunda FC in The Gambia before joining Jabang Kunda FC.

His career started hitting the limelight when he won a cup and became the player of the tournament for Banico FC.

Sillah then travelled to England in 2019 and played for teams like Bradford City in 2020, Sampu FC and then Athletic during the 2021-2022 season.

Dawda will from next season play for Hutman FC. However, Dawda said many clubs such as West Ham United of the English Premier League and Malaga of Spain had enquired about his services.

He highlighted that it will be a dream come true for him to wear the colours of the country where it all started for him.

"I wish to play for The Gambia one day. It will be a dream come true to play for the senior Scorpions," he said.

Dawda thanked his family and friends for their continuous support and guidance while promising that he would continue to give his all to succeed in his career.

