Gambia: Immigration Overcome Tallinding Utd in 2nd Tier

Immigration on Friday defeated Tallinding United 2-1 in their week-25 match of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League played at the Real de Banjul Football Field in Basori.

The Immigration boys are among the teams vying for promotion to the First Division League next season following their astonishing performance in the country's Second Tier campaign.

Immigration scored two goals in the match to secure a slender victory over Tallinding United.

The win moved Immigration to 5th place on the Second Tier table with 39 points.

Tallinding United netted a goal in the match which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

Tallinding United dropped to 10th place on the Second Division League table with 34 points after slipping to Immigration.