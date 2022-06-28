Ghana: Assembly Deepens Accountability With Citizenry

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly in the Western Region will continue to deepen social accountability through service delivery to improve livelihoods.

It said it would provide better understanding of the status and safety of communities and generate action towards ensuring prioritisation and equitable allocation of resources.

The Assembly noted that it will reduce the rate at which residents raised issues regarding quality of service delivery and disparities in their wellbeing.

Benjamin Kessie, the Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, made the revelation when the assembly placed an enviable first position in the Western Region at the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assembly (MMDA) League Table.

In the 2020 District League Table report the assembly scored 70. 4 per cent to top in the Western Region and at the national level, the assembly scored 70.43 per cent for the sixth position which performed creditably well per the 17 indicators analysed and drawn from five major sectors for the ranking.

According to Mr Kessie, "the table provides better understanding of the status of residents' safety in the municipality and generates action towards ensuring better prioritisation and allocation of equitable resources.

"It is a tool developed and used by the National Development Planning Commission, now United Nations Children's Emergency Fund to track national development and highlight MMDAs that are doing well and those having challenges in terms of wellbeing of their population and many times residents raise issues regarding quality of service delivery and disparities," Mr Kessie explained.

He indicated that the assembly's showed how determined, dedicated, committed and arduously it was working towards attaining aims, objectives, goals and targets for the overall wellbeing of residents and expressed gratitude to the Regional Coordinating Council, heads of department, units and staff of the assembly for placing Tarkwa-Nsuaem in an enviable first position.

"Our commitment, dedication, determination and passion to tasks has brought us thus far, l am extremely grateful for the unwavering support and assistance to the actualisation of my vision for the municipality, under education we ranked first among the 14th MMDAs in the Western Region.

"We were10th nationwide, on health we placed first in the region and 5th in the country, water and sanitation, we were first in the region and at the national level we placed 28th and we were second in the region and 46th in the country in Information, Communication and Technology (ICT)," Mr Kessie disclosed.