Ghana: 'You Are a Leader' Book to Be Launched in Accra July 6

A 212-page book, "You are a Leader" which details the strategies to unearth the leadership skills in an individual is set to be launched in Accra next week Wednesday.

The book artfully brings to the fore, the immense benefits of true leadership in governance and the pivotal role leadership plays in organisational success.

Authored by Andy Osei Okrah, the book's foreword was written by Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the First President of the Ecowas Commission.

Dr Chambas recommended the page-turner to corporate Ghana, observing that "it is a good read as it explores the myriad of opportunities available to leaders poised for increased productivity."

Mr Okrah in a statement issued and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday said the book navigates the delicate field of harnessing leadership skills for optimum corporate delivery and productivity at the global stage.

He indicated that his central and over-arching theme was unmistakable as he forcefully makes a case for the recalibration of the leadership development frontier with user-friendly training modules.

"Many reviewers are of the conviction that my suggestion to policy makers to adopt mechanism to focus and train leaders on the continent could not have been made at a better time," he added.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof Rita Akosua Dickson will be the Special Guest of Honour for the launch.

A Human Resource (HR) consultant, Mr Okrah, has a wealth of experience as a leader, traits evidenced in his career and formation of youth foundation, Young Professionals and Youth CoalitionYPYC, which had, spanning a decade, modeled hundreds into responsible leadership positions globally.

He is a product of the KNUST where he obtained his first degree and master's degree in HR Management from the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.