Ghana: Upsurge of Prices in Goods, Services Worrying - Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has stated that the government has not been fair with the citizenry as there has been an upsurge in prices of goods, services and taxes in the country.

"So far, Ghana is the only country to have taxed its citizens with COVID-19 pandemic levy which has compounded the plight of the people," he said.

Citing that the cedi had depreciated by 22 per cent against the dollar this year, while inflation had shoot up to 27.6 per cent in May with 15 per cent increment in fuel prices, Mr Gyamfi indicated that cost of living were currently extremely difficult but the government had still imposed COVID-19 pandemic levy on people however, Ghana had not been the only country to have experienced the pandemic.

Giving details during an interview on the New Day Show on Tv3 yesterday, Mr Gyamfi noted that the demonstration, starting today and ending on Wednesday would begin at 12:00pm from Obra spot and explained that it was time for the country to arise to be better which had compelled his team, relevant stakeholders and himself to lead the Arise Ghana demonstration

"It is in the afternoon because in the mornings people are busy working but by afternoon they will leave their offices, so from 12:00noon to 3:00pm we will get the numbers for the demonstration to end at 8:00pm and continue the next day.

Meanwhile, a police statement issued and signed by Chief Superintendent of Police and Director, Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, dated June 13, 2022, said in order to adequately ensure the safety of demonstrators and the public, the demonstration should not travel into the night.

The organisers were entreated to reconsider their time frame and start the demonstration early in the day and end before night fall in the interest of public order and safety when on June 22, 2022, the police received a verbal response from the organisers they were unable to change the time of the demonstration.

"Due to the lack of agreement between the police and organisers on the time for the demonstration and location, the police have no option but to submit the process to the court for determination however, the police will be ready to provide security for the demonstrators when the court determines issues at stake," the statement said.