Ghana: 8 Coysin Court for Defaultinggh₵ 1.7 B SSNIT Workers Contribution.

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) court, presided over by Justice AfiaOwusuaAppiah, on Saturday, remanded the Accountant of Ahoto FM, Daniel AdjeiAdjetey, in police custody.

When Mr Adjetey appeared before the court, it reaffirmed its orders and fined the FM Station GH₵ 6, OOO for failure to appear before the subsequent hearing.

The court ordered that Mr Adjetey should be remanded at the Ministries PoliceStation, and asked him to pay the GH₵ 6, OOO by close of day, but he could not comply by the order.

MrAdjetey on February 5, 2022, represented the FM station, after pleading guilty for the station's failure to pay workers SSNIT contributions of GH₵37,105.56, which included penalty.

The case was adjourned to February 26, 2022, but MrAdjetey failed to appear before the court on the said date.

The SSNIT court has already issued a bench warrant for eight companies to appear before it, for defaulting payment of workers' contribution to an amount of GH₵ 1.7 billion.

This has attracted a penalty of GH₵ 621,369.19,and the companies are expected to pay the fine and defaulting money, all totalling GH₵ 2.3 billion,to the Trust.

AhotoFM defaulted GH₵ 31, 902.72 SSNIT contribution, which attracted GH₵5,202.84 penalty,and is expected to pay a total amount of GH₵ 37,105.56.

Entrance University College of Health Sciences Limited owed the Trust, GH₵ 101,481.28 and penalty of GH₵20, 590.32,totalling GH₵122.071.60.

Entrance Pharmaceutical And Research Center Limited failed to pay the Trust GH 148,757.39 with a penalty of GH₵3, 348.59, all totalling GH₵152,105.98.

AgyenkwaFM Radio Limited is expected pay to the Trust GH₵ 29.589.86 with late payment penalty of 11,831.21, totaling GH ₵25,103.85.

Atinka Media Village Limited,is expected to pay to SSNIT GH ₵593,110.78 with late penalty of GH ₵422,128.62,all totaling 1,015,239.40.

Tobinco Group of Companies Limited is to pay to SNNIT GH₵ 178, 844.45 and a penalty of GHc83, 241.95, all amounting to GH₵ 262,086.50.

Toblues Properties Limited,owe GH₵ 31,610.96 and penalty of GH C7,240.19, totaling 38,851.15, to SSNIT.

Tobinco Pharmaceutical Limited owe GH₵ 615,573.09 in addition to a penalty of 67,785.47, all amounting to GH₵683,358.56.

The court on May 28th 2022, issued separate bench warrants for some officials to appear before it.

They are the Financial Controller of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Mr Daniel Gyapanin, the Managing Director of Tobinco Pharmaceutical Limited, Mr John Andrews Ofori, and Accountant of Entrance University College of Health Science Limited, Mr Isaac Aidoo, who received the warrant on behalf of DrAmoTobbin, the Executive Chairman.

As at the time of filling this report yesterday, the Executive Chairman has not paid the amount owed, and he was nowhere to be found.

In a related development, the SSNIT Courtgranted GH₵1,000 bail to the Director of the Brain Bridge School, MrCondeAnsoumane for defaulting workers SSNIT contribution of GH₵ 1.020.60.

This was after the court issued a bench warrant for his arrest on June 24, 2022, as he failed to appear before the court on October 16th 2021.He was arrested on June 24, 2022 and put before the court the following day (June 25, 2022)

The court had ordered him to deposit his passport at the court registry as the case had been adjourned to July 16, 2022.