Nigeria: Oyo, Osun Govts Set to Reconstruct 83.6km Ibadan-Osogbo Road

The Oyo and Osun state governments have began the process for the reconstruction of the 83.6-kilometre Ibadan-Osogboroad.

Oyo State Commissioner for Public Works, Daud Sangodoyin, and his Osun counterpart, Oluremi Omowaye, made this known on Monday at a news conference, held in Ibadan.

Mr Sangodoyin said the process for the award 29.2 kilometers of the road from Iwo Road interchange to Oyo State boundary, near Lalupon village, was at a final stage.

The commissioner, while speaking on the benefits of the collaboration between the two states in reconstructing the road, said that the projects, when completed, would enhance regional integration.

He also said the road would boost security of road users and communities on the axis.

Mr Sangodoyin further explained that both states, with comparative advantage in agriculture, needed to expand their economy by focusing on agriculture and food security.

"Therefore, putting the road in good condition will ease movement of agricultural produce from farms to cities.

"It will also make vehicular movements smooth, thereby reducing the time spent while traveling from Osogbo to Ibadan and vice visa," he said.

Corroborating his Oyo State counterpart, Mr Omowale said that Osun government would handle the remaining 54.4- kilometer stretch of the road from DeleYesa in Osogbo to its boundary, near Lalupon.

He said what was paramount to the governments of the two states was infrastructural development that would make their people to enjoy dividends of democracy.

The commissioner said that although Osun government was being controlled by All Progressives Congress (APC) while Oyo is being governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the development of the people of the two states was beyond party affiliations.

He assured that the projects would be flagged-off by the two governors, Gboyega Oyetola and Seyi Makinde in July.

Mr Omowale said that modalities for the award of the two contracts, including the cost, time frame and other matters,would be made public during the commencement of the projects.