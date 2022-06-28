Gambia: 'Psychiatric Hospital Reports Increase in Admission of Drug Psychosis Cases'

On the occasion of commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, Alh. Bakary Gassama, director general of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency Gambia (DLEAG) has revealed that the country's Psychiatric hospital reported a significant increase in the admission and treatment of drug induced psychosis cases.

Speaking further, the DLEAG director general added that there is a great need for people to renew commitments to collectively work together in combating misinformation and increasing public awareness about the dangers of illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

"We must stop being complacent and get involved in keeping youth, children and drug apart. We should not hesitate for a second to report suspicious drug related activities to law enforcement officers," he appealed.

Additionally, he said people must be on heightened alert and participate in helping the agency keep "our communities healthy, safe and drug free."

In addition, he stated that the world drug report 2021 reveals that global drug use is projected to increase by 11% and Africa to account for 40% of increase by 2030.

The report he said, also revealed that there is a substantial disconnect between real risk and public perception about the usage of cannabis.

He said it was also discovered that while the potency of cannabis quadrupled, there was a 40% decrease in public perception especially among the youth about the harmful effects of cannabis.

Moreover, he reiterated that youth continue to abuse the combination of different types of drugs that are highly potent, without quality control and laboratory standards.

According to him, another worrying trend that the country faces is the surge in seizure of cannabis ruderalis known as 'skunk' as well as ecstasy known as 'gaw gaw'. "There are new emerging drugs that were not common in the local market couple of years ago."

More worrying, he said, is the arrest of foreign nationals growing those drugs within our communities. He said in one of the busts, it was discovered that one of them was experimenting on the cultivation of the combination of different breeds of cannabis.

Mr. Gassama told the gathering that from 2020 to date, DLEAG has registered 1698 cases involving 1699 persons.

He pointed out that DLEAG has also seized more than six tons of cannabis, close to a quarter tons of hashish, almost 3 tons of cocaine and significant amount of controlled and prohibited drugs ranging from diazepam, clonazepam, ecstasy, methamphetamine, skunk, kush among others since 2020.

The chairman of DLEAG board of governors, Mr. Gaye Sowe, said Illicit drug trafficking and abuse have turned some promising youth with high potential to become a burden, especially to their parents and families.

He said many of them ended up dropping out of school and in some instances ended up in jail. "As a board, we would ensure that we provide the necessary policy guidance and direction to the agency for the attainment of our goal for a drug free nation."

