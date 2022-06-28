Ghana: Boadu Hunted By Top 4 Failure

28 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Accra Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Samuel Boadu, may have won the prestigious MTN FA Cup competition but is still hunted by the failure to snatch a top four position on the Ghana Premier League (GPL) table.

"Our joy would have been whole if we had cemented a top four position on the league table. We placed sixth which is also respectable but our status on Ghana football would not permit us to celebrate such a feat."

Boadu expressed these sentiments on Sunday when he guided Hearts of Oak to win their 12th MTN FA Cup competition at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Coming on the back of four Premier League defeats in the final stretch of the competition, Hearts made a big bounce with a 2-1 victory over high-flying Bechem United in the FA Cup final.

The Hunters took a deserving lead 45 minutes into the first half but the Phobians responded immediately to snatch the equalizer in the first half additional time through Caleb Amankwah who fired home from close range.

Sensational Daniel Barnie Afriyie registered what proved to be the winning goal on the 61st minute to end the club's season on an exciting note.

In a post-match interview, Boadu congratulated his charges for fighting hard to overcome the stubborn Bechem side, adding that, "this is a character of champions. We deserve it."

But Boadu expressed disappointment about the team's position on the league table, feeling that their sixth position was not a true reflection.

That notwithstanding, Coach Boadu urges fans to rally behind the club as they embark on another campaign to Africa in the CAF Confederations Cup competition.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X