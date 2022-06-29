Nigeria: Russian Invasion - Nigerian Lawmakers Oppose MDCN's Policy On Ukrainian Degrees

The Medical and Dentistry Council of Nigeria (MDCN) said recently that henceforth it would not allow medical certificates from Ukraine because of the effect of the ongoing war in that country.

The Huouse of Representatives has opposed the latest policy of the Medical and Dentistry Council of Nigeria (MDCN) on medical certificates from Ukraine.

MDCN had in a statement last week announced that Nigeria will not accept medical and dental degrees from Ukrainian universities obtained from 2022.

The body had said the policy is due to the ongoing war in Ukraine that has seen many of its higher institutions closed for physical classes.

However, many of them are still holding online classes, which the MDCN said it is inadequate for medical and dental programmes.

The lower chamber on Tuesday resolved that MDCN should allow students in the 6th (and final) year of their programmes and who have completed their final exams to register for the MDCN in Nigeria and allow them to prove themselves.

It also urged the MDCN to allow students in the 5th year of their medical programmes in Ukraine to be absorbed into medical schools in Nigerian universities to complete their 6th year.

It asked the federal government to through relevant MDAs, discuss with Ukrainian authorities for universities to release the transcripts of years completed from year 1 to year 6 (as applicable) for Nigerian students willing to transfer to medical schools in Nigeria or other nations.

The resolutions followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP, Kogi).

Moving the motion, Mr Yusuf faulted the argument propounded by the MDCN, noting that thousands of Nigerians will be affected by the policy.

He stated that the students "risk not only losing these years of rigorous training but huge financial loses to their parents."

The lawmakers said the MDCN failed to consider other pragmatic options in view of the dearth of medical personnel in the country.

"MDCN intends to truncate the academic dreams and professional ambitions of thousands of Nigerian Medical Students in Ukraine as a result of ongoing development that are not caused by them.

"MDCN did not explore other pragmatic and mutually benefitting strategies done by some other countries," he said.

To address the matter, the House mandated the Committees on Education Tertiary, Health Institutions and Foreign Affairs to engage with the leadership of the MDCN, concerned Ukrainian Students' Parents Forum Nigeria and other relevant MDAs to find lasting solutions to the challenge.

When the motion was put to vote by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, members voted in support of it.