Nigeria: Matawalle Signs Anti-Banditry, Kidnapping, Cattle Rustling Bill

29 June 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Umar Mohammed

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has assented into law a bill passed by the State Assembly on the punishing of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and related offences.

The bill was presented to the Speaker, on. Nasiru Magarya at the instance of principal officers of the assembly and government officials.

In his speech after the signing of the bill, Governor Bello Matawalle reiterated the determination of the state government to tackle the act of banditry and other related crimes in the state.

According to him, the bill was aimed at providing a frame work for the prosecutor of persons engaged in the act of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other related crimes.

Matawalle stressed that, already, four were also inaugurated in order to work round the clock end the act of insecurity in the state.

He stressed that appropriate punishment had been provided in the law for all categories of offence.

The governor, however, urged people of the state to support the state government in its bid to end the security challenge facing the state.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X