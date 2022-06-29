Liberia: Provisional Results in Lofa Show Up and CDC-Backed Candidates in Neck-to-Neck Battle for the Senatorial Seat

Voinjama District — As Liberians patiently wait for the official results to be released by the National Elections Commission (NEC) for Tuesday's senatorial by-election in Lofa, results from polling places across the county are showing that it's a close race between the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change-endorsed candidate Joseph Jallah and Garlakpai Kortimai of the opposition Unity Party.

Tuesday's election was a crucial test for both the ruling party and the opposition ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

Early results showed that Kortimai performed badly in Kolahun District, with Jallah sweeping all of the polling places with a wide margin.

Also in Vahun District, where incumbent representative Julie Wiah of the CDC endorsed Jallah, the results showed that the CDC-backed candidate performed well over his main rival Kortimai.

Results from Foya District's Worsonga, home of former Vice President Joseph Boakai, Foya Town Hall, and Wahbengu - three of the biggest Precincts - were overwhelmingly won by Kortimai.

Results from Voinjama District showed a close race between Kortimai and Jallah, though there are indications that Jallah might win District Four, despite the presence of the district's lawmaker Mariamu Fofana being in the race.

In Zorzor District, results showed that Kortimai, a member of the Lorma tribe and a native of Zorzor District, overwhelming won the district over fellow Lorma candidates Sumo Kupee, Momo Cyrus and Beyan Samah.

As counting went underway last Tuesday night, there was jubilation in Zorzor and Voinjama Districts by supporters believed to be from Unity Party, but some were cautious as they awaited results from other areas.

Some of the official results posted at polling centers by staffers of the National Elections Commission by last night between Kortimai and Jallah:

Worsonga:

POLLING PLACE ONE:

GARLAKPAI KORTIMAI: 128

JOSEPH JALLAH: 36

POLLING PLACE FOUR:

KORTIMAI GARLAKPAI: 86

JOSEPH JALLAH: 12

POLLING PLACE THREE:

KORTIMAI GARLAKPAI: 93

JOSEPH JALLAH: 13

POLLING PLACE THREE:

KORTIMAI GARLAKPAI: 87

JOSEPH JALLAH: 24

POLLING PLACE TWO:

KORTIMAI GARLAKPAI: 89

JOSEPH JALLAH: 24

WAHBENGU: POLLING PLACE THREE

KORTIMAI GARLAKPAI: 98

JOSEPH JALLAH: 27

POLLING PLACE THREE:

KORTIMAI GARLAKPAI: 87

JOSEPH JALLAH: 27

FOYA TOWN HALL:

POLLING PLACE SEVEN:

KORTIMAI GARLAKPAI: 77

JOSEPH JALLAH: 36

POLLING PLACE FIVE:

KORTIMAI GARLAKPAI: 120

JOSEPH JALLAH: 49

POLLING PLACE SIX:

KORTIMAI GARLAKPAI: 109

JOSEPH JALLAH: 53

KOLAHUN PUBLIC SCHOOL

POLLING PLACE SEVEN:

KORTIMAI GARLAKPAI: 18

JOSEPH JALLAH: 96

POLLING PLACE THREE:

KORTIMAI GARLAKPAI: 11

JOSEPH JALLAH: 162

POLLING PLACE FIVE:

KORTIMAI GARLAKPAI: 28

JOSEPH JALLAH: 166

POLLING PLACE FOUR:

KORTIMAI GARLAKPAI: 15

JOSEPH JALLAH: 177

POLLING PLACE TWO:

KORTIMAI GARLAKPAI: 14

JOSEPH JALLAH: 157

POLLING PLACE ONE:

KORTIMAI GARLAKPAI: 25

JOSEPH JALLAH: 134

ZORZOR MARKET PRECINCT:

POLLING PLACE TWO:

KORTIMAI GARLAKPAI: 91

JOSEPH JALLAH: 16

POLLING PLACE TWO:

KORTIMAI GARLAKPAI: 104

JOSEPH JALLAH: 15