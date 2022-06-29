Ghana: Eastwood Anaba Ministries Presents Borehole to NAVASCO

29 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Eastwood Anaba Ministries in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional Capital, last Friday presented a borehole to Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) to enhance access to potable water in the school.

Representatives of the Ministries, Dr Abednego Bendah, Ms Nkola Hodasi and Ms Daphne Nabila jointly presented the borehole to the headmistress of the school, Mercy Babachuweyat a brief ceremony at NAVASCO.

The Ministries funded the construction of the borehole, as part of its corporate social responsibility to society, especially educational institutions.

In handing over the borehole, the representatives said the Ministries was enthused about "the commitment and hard work" of the headmistress and her staff to the development of the school.

They expressed the hope that the borehole would help to make accessible safe drinking water to the school.

On behalf of the school, Ms Babachuwey, thanked the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, especial Reverend Eastwood Anaba and Mrs Anaba, for coming to the aid of the school to provide them with a borehole to enhance the supply of safe drinking water.

