Gambia: Special Report - Bloom Bank Gambia Launches Digital Banking

Bloom Bank Africa (Gambia), one of the leading banks in the Banking Industry on Thursday 23th June 2022 officially launched its newest technology dubbed Digital Banking System.

The launch was well attended by stakeholders from Commercial Banks, Deputy Governor for Central Bank of The Gambia, representatives from The Gambia Bankers Association (GBA), loyal customs, representatives from Supersonic Islamic Mirco Finance, representatives from Kombo Real Estate and staff of the Bank among others.

The event was held at Bloom Bank Africa (Gambia) headquarters along Kairaba Avenue.

"Bloom Digital Banking is designed to empower our customers to manage their finances at their own time, giving them the option to take their bank with them wherever and whenever, on their phones, tables, or computers," said Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Alfred Amoah.

According to him, their journey as Bloom Bank Africa (Gambia) began some three years ago following the takeover and rebranding of Skye Bank (Gambia).

"Our vision as a Bank is to create an enabling environment for businesses and individuals to realise their dreams and aspirations by standing by them and blooming with them every step of the way with the increase of digitalisation."

He added that the digital banking system has something for everyone, noting that SMEs look to receive cashless payments or set up automatic payment to suppliers while corporate institutions look to transfer funds with the click of a button.

He explained that student could send phone credit to a special one, while a customer could buy cash power in the middle of the night or those looking to send a token of love to relatives in the provinces among others.

He expressed gratitude to the Central Bank for The Gambia for its immense support to financial institutions in the country.

In his official launch statement on behalf of the governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia, Deputy Governor Paul Mendy commended the management and staff of the Ban for the initiative.