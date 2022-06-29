Senegal: Mali Reopens Borders With Senegal Ahead of 'Tobaski'

28 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)

Mali opens its borders with Senegal for Tobaski to facilitate the movement of ruminants as Muslim feast Edi-dul Adha locally called 'tobaski' looms, Colonel Ahmed A.G. Boya, deputy director general of Customs of Mali yesterday told the media.

He added that the Malian government is providing Senegal some rams, goats and cattle in the sum of 5,800.

The borders between the two countries were closed in January. It is now open between June 27 and July 9 2022. Mali remains the biggest provider of cattle in the subregion.

