Gambia: Inferno Consumes Over Half a Million Dalasis in Bakau Shop

28 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

A blazing fire has ravaged a shop in Bakau Faro Kono belonging to one Ebrahim Bah, consuming a total of over D650,000 (Six hundred and fifty Thousand Dalasis) plus other monies there were given to shop owner for safe keeping.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday between the hours of 2:57 to 3:00 am, burnt everything inside the shop such as bags of rice, sugar, onions, 5 mobile phones and other valuable materials.

According to eye witness, the inferno was caused by electric spark.

Speaking to this reporter, Ebrahim Bah, shop owner and breadwinner of the family, said the fire started as a result of electricity that was going on-and-off as it was raining at the time.

"So I decided to close the shop to relax because the following day was supposed to be my naming ceremony."

When the fire started, he explained that, they immediately contacted The Gambia Fire and Rescue Services, but before GFRS arrived at the scene, the inferno had consumed almost everything in the house.

The firefighters, he added, also did well as their intervention was able to control the blazing inferno from spreading to other buildings in the compound.

The fire, he said, started from the meter, which then spread and later engulfed the whole shop.

Bah further appealed to the government, the NGO community, individuals and philanthropist to come to his aid.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X