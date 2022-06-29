Liberia: U.S.-Based Liberian Humanitarian 'Rescuing' Through Evangelism & Relief Items

Monrovia — During one of her visits in her native Country (Liberia), Elizabeth Godfavour Clark, now based in the United States of America, was gripped by a feeling of offering humanitarian services through Evangelism and provision of relief items to persons who are "most disadvantaged" on economic and spiritual issues.

For a service platform, she established "The People Of Worth Christian Organization"--a name.

"This organization started in September, 2020, in the Duport Road Community of Paynesville, Republic of Liberia, my Home Country,"

Madam Clark told this writer she had the vision when she was in her 27th year.

She is now living in Brooklyn of Minnesota--a State of America..

Popularly called "Elizabeth Ironlady Of-wealth" by many members of her community, Elizabeth Clarke left her family's home on Front Street, in Central Monrovia, and migrated to Ghana during the heat of her native Country's civil war, 1990.

In 2007, she migrated to the United States of America from Ghana.

In a short period of her host-Country, she began working on her born-in-Liberia vision--sharing it with other people, and later assembled some of her compatriots and few non-Liberians to turn the dream into reality.

In less than six months after the spirit of humanitarian service bubbled into her, she established a service platform named

"The Vision of this Organization was conceived on the twenty-second day of September, 2020. I received the vision when I was in my twenty-seventh year," she responded to questions from this writer.

"The vision for this organization is to see the transformation of people's lives from bad to good, to bring together children of God who are striving to make Heaven, and to help people who believe in Jesus Christ maintain the character of Christ-likeness," the Organizations's Founder addressed another question.

One item in the 'Humanitarian Package' of The People Of Worth Christian Organization is sharing of educational materials--Note Books, reading books, etc.--to financially disadvantaged schools.

Another of the Organization's intervention focus is on young people on drugs.

For the Organization's Diaspora Project, it is now focused on Liberian communities in America, Ghana, and Nigeria.

"We will reach out to Liberian communities in other Countries when we get the needed funding," Madam Clark said to this writer during interview.

For Liberia, the Organization is working through Liberia-based humanitarian organizations.

"Beneficiaries are over 100 persons," she said during interview.

On source of funding, the female Vision Bearer narrated: "We get money for projects through generous contributions by some persons," she responded to this writer's other question.

In spite of its impact making humanitarian works, The People Of Worth Christian Organization is being confronted by Challenges.

"There are dozens of challenges," Vision Bearer Elizabeth Clark told me during interview. "The major one is donors' long-time delay or failure to give their pledges. Another financial constraint comes from rainy season, when our humanitarian outreach works are interrupted or postponed due to huge down pour of rain," she picked two out of the dozens of challenges.

On membership, The People Of Worth Christian Organization now comprises of 20.

"Mr. Alexander Ajavon is the Organization's Executive Director," she began the roll-call of the membership.

Others are: Elizabeth Godfavour Clark, General Secretary; Faith Love Wilson Tidoe. Financial Secretary; Oretha Sackie, Program manager; Autry D. Magbolloh, Champlain; PST. Eric Y. Wilson, Head of Planning Committee; Pastor Ariza Togba, Tracee Garty etc 7.

What's the mental picture Madam Clark has about The People Of Worth Christian Organization in the next five years? This was one of the questions this writer threw to her.

"We're all imagining this organization to grow into a Redemption Center, a place people's lives are redeemed or transformed through our the following by us: building of schools, creation of jobs, provision of scholarship, et cetera. With God above we will make it."