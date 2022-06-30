Nigeria: Burna Boy Reveals Latest Single, 'Last Last' Is Heartbreak Song

29 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adedamola Quasim

Grammy award-winning musician, Burna Boy has disclosed that his latest hit single 'Last Last' was a heartbreak song.

The "Ye" crooner revealed this in a TikTok video where he was seen vibing to the song with some of his friends.

In the viral video, the music star wrote; "When I make a heartbreak song but everyone is turning up to it".

Weeks after the release of his single, Burna Boy's ex-girlfriend Stefflondon made a 'refix' of the song, although, her intentions weren't clear whether she sampled the song to diss him or it was all to chase clout.

