Nigeria: Marriage Crash - Chacha Eke's Husband, Austin Faani, Breaks Silence

Austin Faani, a filmmaker and husband of Nollywood actress Chacha Eke, who, for the second time in two years, announced the end of their marriage of nine years, has broken his silence.

Mr Faani, who wedded the actress in June 2013 in Asaba, Delta State, denied his wife's domestic allegations levelled against him on his official Instagram handle on Tuesday morning and absolved himself of any blame.

He wrote: "I am not a violent person. Personally, I detest violence in any form. I have never raised my hand on any woman in my life, including my wife. Everyone close to this case knows the absolute truth; it is not my place to divulge it. The one person who started the talk will, in due time, continue to talk. Let light lead."

He then reminded Nigerians to focus on the forthcoming general elections and vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

It is the first time the producer, whose 2010 movie, The Bank Job, gave him a big break, would react to his marital crisis since his wife made it public for the first time in October 2020

Background

Two years ago, his actress wife announced the end of their marriage, alleging domestic violence and a threat to life.

She would make a u-turn days later, debunking the report, saying she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

A year after, they welcomed their fourth child, a daughter.

Mr Faani has never responded to his wife's allegations levelled against him until Tuesday.

The actress, on Monday, hinted that the reasons for the split bordered on physical abuse. The post confused fans since she featured in a movie her husband recently produced, 'Wanted' exclusively released on June 10 on YouTube.

She said it is better if she leaves while still alive or risks leaving as a corpse.

Chacha revealed that she had been enduring and living a lie in her marriage for years and apologised for deceiving the public.

The 34-year-old actress also said she doesn't want to die or go missing while revealing that she has released pieces of evidence to her lawyers and the police in case things go awry.

To prove she was serious this time, she has unfollowed her husband on Instagram and deleted his photos and theirs on her social media accounts.