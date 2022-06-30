Nigeria: JAMB Registrar Condemns ASUU Strike, Donates Medical Equipment's to UITH, 11 Others

Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has condemned the ongoing industrial strike action by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU),describing it as unnecessary.

Professor Oloyede, former Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, said this when the university admission regulatory agency presented multi-billion naira medical equipments to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for improved health care delivery in the country, in collaboration with a US based agency, Project Cure.

The JAMB registrar, who said that incessant strike action by unions in the nation's tertiary institution was capable of causing irreparable damage on not just the students but also the nation, tasked both the government and the unions to find a way of putting an end to the "unnecessary strike action".

"While acknowledging the fact that the primary responsibility of reasonable (even if not adequate) funding of public health and education institutions lies on the proprietors-the Government, may I seize this opportunity to call on the employers, university-based labour unions to appreciate the irreparable damage of incessant strikes on not just the students but also the nation", he stressed

Professor Oloyede, who said that the intervention of the Board in the area of health care delivery was to support government's efforts aimed at addressing the huge medical infrastructural gap, added that JAMB would continue to prune down its expenses through prudent management, adoption of relevant cost-saving technology, and other efficiency-strategies to free up resources to support major stakeholders such as the tertiary health and educational institutions in order to uplift the health and educational institutions.

He said that the tertiary health institutions' hospital equipment intervention was for 12 benefiting health facilities in all the six geopolitical zones in the country, for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

The equipment include angle poise lamp, Ventilator, consumables, Mattress, OG couch, gynecology chair, treatment table, treadmill machine, crutches, ICU beds, urinary catheters, defibrillator machines, laparoscopy machines, needle and syringes, wheel chairs, Oxygen concentrator, suction machines, endoscopy machines, among others.