South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - June 30, 2022

30 June 2022
By Esther Rose

Cape Town  

Shadow Over Cape Town's Township Small Businesses as Stage 6 Load Shedding Takes Hold

Local business forums are reporting that small business owners in Cape Town's townships are being forced to close and retrench staff as they struggle to keep revenue coming in amid stage 6 load shedding. The Cape Town Chamber of Commerce has said that the load shedding is undermining economic growth. Meanwhile, parliamentary debates on the crisis are being called for, while Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says he cannot be held responsible.

Another Fuel Hike May Be On The Cards

The Automobile Association has announced that another petrol and diesel hike of up to R2 a litre is looming for July. This comes despite the government decreasing the fuel levy by R1,50 from March to June. According to the AA, the fuel levy will only decrease by 75 cents and when added back to the general fuel levy, will push the fuel price to over R2.

All Young People Who Died at East London Tavern Identified

The bodies of all the Enyobeni Tavern victims have been identified by their families. Twenty-one young people died in the tragedy, their bodies found inside the tavern in the early hours of June 26, 2022.

The cause of their deaths has not yet been officially released and the police are urging the public to wait on the official post mortem report.

