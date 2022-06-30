Liberia: Counting Still Ongoing in Lofa, Following Tuesday's Senatorial By-Election

29 June 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

Vote-counting kicked off late Tuesday, June 28, 2022, after the by-election in Lofa County to fill a vacant seat created by the criminal conviction of Senator-Elect and former Defense Minister J. Brownie Samukai and others.

Mr. Samukai won the seat in the December 8, 2020, Special Senatorial Election, but was subsequently indicted on multiple charges, including theft and corruption along with two others while serving for misapplying soldiers' pension money, totaling over US$ 1 million, while serving as minister of defense during the previous administration.

A total of six (6) candidates, including five males and one female, participated in Tuesday's polls that were marked by low turnouts in a county with 187,775 registered voters.

The contestants are Momo Tarnuekollie Cyrus (M) Independent Candidate; Mariamu Beyan Fofana (F) Independent Candidate; Joseph Kpator Jallah (M) Independent; and George Beyan Samah (M) Independent Candidate, respectively. Others include Galakpai W. Kortimai (M) Unity Party, and Sumo G. Kupee (M) People's Unification Party.

Voting took place in all five districts of the county namely; Foya, Kolahun, Voinjama, Zorzor and Quadu Gboni.

The race is tight between Galakpai W. Kortimai (M) of the Unity Party and a proxy candidate of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change Joseph Kpator Jallah (M) who contested as an Independent.

Two of the contestants in the race Mariamu Beyan Fofana (F) and George Beyan Samah (M) are sitting lawmakers from the House of Representatives, contesting as independent candidates.

The by-election is clearly between the ruling CDC of President George Weah and the former ruling UP of former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, who is now in opposition.

Mr. Boakai has vowed to defeat President Weah at the ballot in 2023, and if his candidate wins the polls in Lofa, it could stamp his resolve to achieve this, but he lost to Mr. Weah in 2017.

The National Elections Commission is expected to begin announcing preliminary results later in the day.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X