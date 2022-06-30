Africa: Central Bank to Assume Chairmanship of AACB

The Central Bank of The Gambia has announced it will assume the rotating chairmanship of the Association of African Central Banks (AACB) this year.

According to a statement by the Central Bank of The Gambia, it will therefore host the association's 44th ordinary meetings, which is scheduled for 31 July to August 5, 2022, at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Bijilo to mark the occasion.

"The objectives of the AACB include promoting cooperation in the monetary, banking and financial sphere in Africa," the statement added.

"This is to examine the effectiveness of the economic and financial institutions in which African countries have interest in, suggest ways of possible improvement as well as envisage the advent of a single currency and a common Central Bank in Africa."

In the sidelines of this 44th ordinary meeting, the association will hold a number of side events including a symposium in the theme: "Digital Innovation and the Future of the Financial Sector: Opportunities and Challenges for Central Bank Digital Currencies."

This event is scheduled to be attended by the governors and their senior staff, dignitaries of host country, representatives of private sector and regional and international organisations.