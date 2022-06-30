Gambia: Let's Promote Cross Border Trade!

Promoting trade relations among our neighbouring countries is key in boosting socio-economic development. The more goods and services penetrate our borders, the more revenue they generate for our countries.

Over the past years, the continent is suffering and continues to suffer from the same ailment i.e trade barriers at our land borders. For many years, our businessmen have lamented these as big obstacles to their trade. But from the look of things, African governments are doing less to stop it.

The coming into force of the African Continental Free Trade Area sometime in May 2019 was seen as a blessing in disguise. Many at the time were optimistic that this free trade would eliminate all trade barriers along our common borders. Three years on, challenges still remain.

The frequent new rules at our common borders are making this dream a far-fetch reality. It is time for Africans to work together be it in governments, private sector and civil society to maximise the use of our available resources and claim the benefits of the AfCFTA.

It is in the news that Mali has reopened its land borders with Senegal ahead of Muslims Feast of Eid-ul Adha locally called Tobaski.

It is no hidden secret that many countries in West Africa depend largely on these Sahelian countries when it comes to supply of small ruminants especially during tobaski.

Therefore, the reopening of this border would only facilitate free flow of small ruminants ahead of this year's tobaski, but would also ensure free flow of goods and services.

Recently, we ran an editorial in which we highlighted the importance of diplomacy in today's fast developing world. No countries can thrive in isolation. Therefore, we need each other.

It is true that Mali exports a lot of livestock to African countries, but it also gains millions of dollars in return. These monies also go a long way in promoting business growth in that country.

We must always remember that free movement of people, goods and services are critical cornerstones in any development crusade.

Let's not forget the fact that Africa is blessed with an abundance of natural resources, excluding its livestock.

If other regions within the continent are promoting borderless zones within their block, thereby thriving businesses, why not West Africa?

Just take a look at the East African Community, which has done a lot to foster trade across the bloc. The number of non-tariff barriers (NTBs) has been reduced to just a handful and traders can also now clear merchandise once, at the point of entry. There are now very few roadblocks and weighbridges across their bloc.

To enhance trade in the region, African countries should make targeted investments and policy reforms to help eliminate the remaining trade barriers. Already, Rwanda has announced it will undertake more business reforms.