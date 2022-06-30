Nigeria: 'Celebrities Dey Make Marriage Fear Us' - Fans React to JJC, Funke Akindele's Separation

Nigerians went gaga on Twitter on Thursday morning, just a few minutes after celebrity musician and filmmaker, JJC, announced his separation from his wife, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele.

Many social media users, who could not believe that their celebrity couple could fathom a separation, took to Twitter to air their opinions. Here are some reactions from Twitter.

@Dodo of Manchester United tweeted. "Deep! No one seems to be able to settle with someone as lovely as Aunty Funke.

Sometimes, I don't understand this marriage thing oh"

@Jennifer tweeted: "So Jjc and Funke Akindele are now separated? I hope they find peace and amend their relationship"

@Viktorrr tweeted: "Make all these celebrities take time. Everyday separation and divorce. The ones have having blissful marriages we nor Dey see so so separation. Una dey make us fear marriage #funke Funke"

@ADEFISYO tweeted: " Funke Akindele and JJC separated? Love is scam in the 90th."

@Mimi_mac tweeted: " 😭😭😭 we no go gree oo, we no go gree oo Funke and JJc must come back 😒😒, which one be all this old age separation? Can they stop already 😒😒."

In the early hours of Thursday, Rapper and Filmmaker, JJC shocked lots of Nigerians when he took to social media to announce his separation from his wife, Funke Akindele.

JJC Skillz, who had in April denied reports of his marriage crisis, confirmed the development in a post on his Instagram page.

He said the last two years had been extremely difficult for them.

Here is what JJC posted..

