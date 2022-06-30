Liberia: Monrovia Ducor Lions Club Ushers in Woman's Leadership

Monrovia — The Monrovia Ducor Lions Club has ushered in a new woman's leadership under the authority of LION President Mrs. Bhatur C. Holmes Varmah, who has promised to continue the philanthropic works of the organization and her immediate past predecessor, Mrs. Miatta Oberly Kuteh.

In her address, Lion President Varmah spoke of how Monrovia Ducor Lions Club (MDLC) has risen from the least to one of the best performing clubs in Region 34 and vowed to serve not only the blind, the visually challenged and the underprivileged, but also to extend the Club's services to the disadvantaged youths (commonly known as Zogos) and the juveniles under detention. She added: "We need to assure them that life is not a level playing field where all men have the same status but when you fall down don't remain there rise up and meet the challenge heads on."

She promised to continue teamwork and full participation of all within the Club. "With all hands-on deck, we believe we can serve humanity with a purpose. Working together as a team will make us to have a single purpose, set common goals and objectives, coordinate well and reap good results."

She used the occasion to thank all MDLC members, especially Lions Ruth Yamak and Charuk Siafa, both of whom willed to the Club parcels of land on Robertsfield Highway and in Brewerville, respectively. "This Club must now embark on a safe haven for the underprivileged youths that are flooding the society and reintegrate them into the society. It is therefore incumbent upon all of us to focus on the future of the society, the youths and give it top priority," she urged her colleagues in MDLC.

Lion President Varmah also reminded her colleagues of the environmental challenges the City of Monrovia faces. She promised that her administration shall embark on consultations with stakeholders in finding ways to keep the environment clean and green.

She promised to that her administration, which has a year's lifespan, will always consult the past leadership of President Lion Kuteh; adding: "We will always sit on the old map to plait the new map as we steer the affairs of this Club."

She and other leaders were installed on Friday, June 24.

Speaking earlier, former President Kuteh recounted that on July 25, 2021, MDLC installed her administration for the Lionistic year 2021-2022. "On this day, ... our sole desire to harness our efforts to continue that which our predecessors started, excellent service in caring for the blind and underprivileged."

Enumerating some of her administration's successes, she stated, "With your trust and our commitment, our leadership has been extremely successful with its' impact being felt not just in Montserrado, but several other counties. We were able to brighten the faces of 150 kids in Montserrado/Brewerville by simply sharing toys and snacks on July 26,2021. Food and sanitary supplies were distributed to the Charity Orphanage Home, Kakata Margibi County, about 30 Kids benefited. We fed approximately 75 persons at the Group of 77, were we Fought against hunger and cultivated the spirit of friendship. A weekend visit and activities were made in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County where 122 inmates at the Buchanan Central Prison were fed hot nourishing meals and thought responsible citizenship through lionism. I still recall the improved looks on their faces, what a great experience it was. In Buchanan, two special visits were also made: the home for the blind and an orphanage, where several items such as food and sanitary materials were also distributed."

Also speaking earlier, Deputy Minister for Economic Management at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Mr. Augustus Flomo, urged his audience to equally prioritize service to the country.

According to him, this kind of service is lacking in Liberia and among other things added: "Service is the beginning of greatness."

Cash donation and pledges of over US$4,000 was realized on the day.

The MDLC is one of several Liberty, Intelligence, Our Nations' Safety (LIONS) clubs in Liberia.