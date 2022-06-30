Gambia: Striking Public Health Officers Risk Salary Stoppage, Others

A statement from the Ministry of Health has revealed that any Public Health Officer who continues striking and absent from work despite the government's stance in meeting their demands would lead to the stoppage of their salaries.

The ministry therefore urges all striking members of the Public and Environmental Health Office under the Ministry Health to report back to work with "immediate effect."

"To this end, all unit heads are hereby urged to write down the list of staff who failed to show up for work starting Wednesday 29 June 2022 at 8:00 am. Thereafter, administrative actions will be taken against those who are deliberately absent from work including stoppage of their salary and other steps," the authorities revealed.

The ministry further indicated that despite all efforts made by the leadership of the Ministry as explained by the latest engagement between the Hon. Minister and the executive of the Association of the Public and Environmental Officers highlighting the concern and plight of the citizenry, the said executive is making disrespectful statements against the authorities.

"The Ministry had extensive discussions with the executive members of the association explaining to them all the positive steps that the government is taking to ensure that extra allowances are paid to the public health and other health workers. These steps are very near completion as we speak."

To their disappointment, the ministry explained that it looks like the executive members are not relaying the correct information to the general membership, thereby misleading the general membership into continuing the strike - an action which is detrimental to the citizenry.

The ministry continued that it has also noticed that some members of the executive committee are not happy any time the ministry is close to a solution in its discussion with them, adding this goes further to imply that such members do not have the interest of the association or the country at heart.