Gambia: Essa Faal Condemns Brutality Meted On Migrants By Moroccan Security

Gambian international lawyer, Essa Faal, has condemned the brutality and "inhumane treatment" meted on migrants attempting to breach the metal fence at Melila to enter Spain, as was seen in a video that went viral on social media.

The international lawyer termed the brutality meted on these unfortunate migrants as a "massive crime and a human rights violation."

"Fellow Gambians, just like many of you, I have seen the video showing the attempts by African migrants to breach the metal fence at Melila to enter Spanish territory from Morocco," Mr. Faal wrote on his Facebook page.

"I am shocked and angry at the brutality, inhumane and degrading treatment the Moroccan security personnel meted out on our African brothers. Recent reports indicate that scores, or even up to 100 migrants were savagely beaten to death and hundreds more were injured."

"This by itself constitutes a massive crime and an egregious human rights violation. To add insult to injury, the migrants, many of whom were badly injured, were dumped onto each other like sardines. No human being deserves such cruel maltreatment," the prominent counsel added.

Mr. Faal expressed that migrants or refugees are entitled to protection, humane and dignified treatment, no matter who they are or where they come from.

He added that the action of the Moroccan authorities is a breach of its international obligations and deserve international condemnation, as it is contrary to international law, human rights law and all norms of decency and civilized behaviour.