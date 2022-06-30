Liberia: In EPA's Bea Mountain Investigation - Residents Alarm Over Delay

Reports from Grand Cape Mount County say residents of Jekandor have been alarmed over the delay in the additional investigation which the EPA required in its June 3, 2022, Press Release to establish the actual cause of the recent allegations of water pollution in the area.

Speaking to this Paper on Wednesday, June 29, 2022; in Jekandor, the town Chief Mustapha Pabai said the citizens are still awaiting the EPA with regards to the actual cause of the alleged water pollution situation. He added that Jekandor, which has about seventeen houses and with a total population of approximately three hundred fifty inhabitants has benefited from relief from the Government of Liberia and Bea Mountain Mining Corporation.

The Town Chief Mustapha Pabai of Jekandor Community in Gola Konneh District Grand Cape Mount County confirms to this Paper that as part of its social-corporate responsibility, Bea Mountain continues to provide fresh water and assorted food items to the residents of Jekandor. The Chief however called on the EPA to finalize the additional investigation it had called for.

Speaking also to this Paper were Chief Imam of Jekandor Osman Pabai, Elder Stanley, Chairlady Jemah Kamara, and Patrick Sumo also expressed similar concern and are therefore calling on the government of Liberia through the EPA to speed up with the process.

For their part, the Bea Mountain Corporation has informed this paper that it is willing to work with the Government of Liberia and the residents of Jekandor in reaching to the final stage of the EPA investigation on the alleged water pollution in the area.

This Paper tried to contact the EPA for its reaction but to no avail. However, we note that the EPA Press Release created doubts about when it called for additional investigations to establish the allegations of pollution and the cause of the death of aquatic species found along the Marvo River. For instance, in the EPA Press Release there is no mention about whether the dead species were ever tested and or preserved.