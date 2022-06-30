Mozambique: Terrorists Have Destroyed 31 Health Units

30 June 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Islamist terrorists have destroyed 31 of the 130 health units that existed in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, according to Health Minister Armindo Tiago, cited in Thursday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais".

Speaking at a meeting of his Ministry's Coordinating Council, held in Gondola, in the central province of Manica, Tiago said the terrorist onslaught had left the residents of Mocímboa da Praia, Quissanga, Macomia and Meluco districts without access to basic health care.

A further 95 health units had been destroyed by the extreme climatic events that struck Mozambique in recent years, notably Cyclones Ana, Dumako and Gombe, which all hit the country this year.

Tiago also stressed the achievements of his Ministry, notably the mass vaccination of Mozambican adults against the Covid-19 respiratory disease. More than 15.5 million Mozambicans have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while over 14.5 million are fully vaccinated - this is more than 95 per cent of all Mozambicans aged 18 and above.

Tiago added that about seven million children under five years of age will be vaccinated against polio in next phase of the anti-polio campaign, due to start on 7 July. This is the third round of polio vaccination after cases of the disease were detected in northern Mozambique and in Malawi.

