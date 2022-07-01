Gambia: Minister Gomez Visits Crab Island TVET Centre

The Minister of Higher Education Research Science and Technology (MOHERST) Prof. Pierre Gomez and his delegation on Friday visited Crab Island Technical Vocational Educational Training (TVET) Centre.

The visit is part of Minister Gomez's mandate to familiarise himself with the institutions under his purview.

At the gathering, Prof. Pierre Gomez reminded that it is part of government mandate to restructure the educational system so that it can fit the purpose.

Minister Gomez stressed the need for youth to embrace skills training, adding that development cannot be possible without engaging the youth on gainful skills and to make them stay and harness their potentials in the country.

This, he added, would significantly contribute to the socio economic development of the country.

"That is the only way to put a stop to irregular migration to Europe and Rural, Urban migration," he said.

Prof. Gomez said the seven (7) skills that the students are learning from the school are the skills that the country needs, citing that for 57 years, the country has been dependent on imported labour from neighboring countries.

"We need to take sustainable road for development and that road must be anchor on the education and in education we need to reverse and focus on TVET education. That is what this country needs." he mentioned.

Minister Gomez assured that the government would continue to support TVET education by providing scholarship to students.

Also speaking, Louise Moses Mendy, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE), said his ministry will continue supporting the Crab Island Technical Vocational Training Educational centre in terms of infrastructure and subvention so as to have another arrangement for greater sustainability.

He encouraged youth to learn skills for their own well-being and for the development of the country.

Ousman Sillah, former National Assembly Member for Banjul North and chairman to the school, thanked the minister and delegation for the visit and support extended to the school since its inception.