Gambia: Brikama Utd Triumph Over Team Rihno to Cruise to Ff Cup Quarterfinals

Brikama United on Tuesday defeated Team Rihno 2-1 in their round of sixteen tie played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum to navigate to the quarterfinals of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup competition.

Prolific striker Sainey Bojang and powerful striker Ebrahim Sorry Bangura were both on target for the Sateyba boys during the match.

Brikama United now joins Kanifing East, Immigration and Gunjur United in the last eight of the annual FF Cup competition.

Team Rihno will hang their boots until next year following their exit from the yearly FF Cup championship.

The Rihno boys will now switch their attention to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League matches.

Team Rihno will strive to win their remaining six league matches to stay in the country's Elite League next season.

Brikama United currently sit 3rd place on the First Division League table with 38 points after 24 league matches.

The Sateyba boys are among the teams contending for the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League title.