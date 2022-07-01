Gambia: Special Report - IRI & IFES Closes-Out GGRA 3-Year Project

Following a three years reform project named 'Gambia Governance Reform Activity' (GGRA), officials of the International Republican Institution (IRI) and International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) yesterday, Wednesday announced its official closing-out.

H.E. Sharon.L. Cromer, US Ambassador to The Gambia speaking at the closing-out said the United States has been proud to partner with the people of The Gambia as the country strives to strengthen its democracy in the wake of the historic event of 2016.

She added that USAID and The Gambia Government reform activity was specifically designed to help the nation's transition from authoritarian rule to a truly free society.

She said over the past three years, the US Government through the USAID and its partners, IRI and IFES supported the efforts of the Gambian leader, the Government and Civil Society to move key democratic reforms forward.

She pointed out that the USAID and GGRA enabled Gambian Civil Society Organisations to fully participate in the constitutional reform process and despite the rejection of the proposed new constitution, the drafting process was highly inclusive.

According to her, a wide crossed section of Gambians including women and people with disabilities as well as urban-rural communities participated, as the USAID and GGRA provided technical assistance including legal advice to the National Assembly and Civil Society Organisations on major pieces of legislation that have shown the country's commitment to transparency, accountability, participation and inclusion.

Representing the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay registered profound appreciation to IRI for their immense support over the years, noting that USAID and the US Embassy in The Gambia made available the required funding for The Gambia Governance Reform Activity.

He said training of 58 National Assembly Members by IRI increased their fulfillment of legislative responsibilities and understanding of media freedoms, anti-corruption, budgeting, disability rights, strategic communications, bill drafting and audit reviews.

He revealed that IRI trained the Committees on Defense and Security, Education, Finance and Public Accounts (FPAC), Public Enterprises (PEC), Monitoring of Government Projects, Local Government, Human Rights and Constitutional Matters, Tourism, Youth and Sports on the Standing Orders, Bill Review, Holding Hearings, Record Keeping, Citizen Engagement and Budgeting.

These trainings, he added, have led to more effective scrutinisation of bills sent from the executive and contributed to breaking the routine rubberstamp practices of the legislature.

Hon. Ceesay mentioned that three private member bills were drafted with IRI support to decriminalize sedition and establish gender quotas and the National Assembly Service Authority.

Alieu Momar Njai, chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) stated that the project positively impacted on the Gambia's on-going electoral cycle 2021 to 2023.

According to the IEC Chairman, the Commission successfully implemented various activities during the electoral cycle including the general registration of voters in 2021 Presidential Election and the National Assembly Elections in 2022.

He reiterated that whilst the Commission is committed to promoting and conducting free and fair elections, stakeholders are also expected to be aware of their roles and responsibilities