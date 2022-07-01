Gambia: DCAF Trains NAMs On Security Reforms

The Geneva Centre for Security Governance (DCAF) on Tuesday began a three-day training for members of the National Assembly Members on security sector reforms.

The move is part of the Centre's mandate to assist reform in the security institutions on ways that would help stabilise the fragile peace of its member countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ken Isaac, head of DCAF office, said the training is designed for lawmakers in view of their crucial in society.

He expressed optimism that the knowledge gained would impact positively in contributing to their quota towards national development.

"The training will enhance your ability to scrutinise reports from the security institutions, MOI and other line ministries and thereby enhance your oversight capability." Mr Ken said.

He, also outlined some major projects they are engaged in the country which include: supporting The Gambia Police Force and The Gambia Immigration Department.

The training, he added, could directly link the performance of these two organisations to collectively enhance the Security Sector Reforms (SSR) in The Gambia.

Seedy S.K Njie, Deputy Speaker and Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security, acknowledged that given the sensitive nature of governance and security sector reform, it is important that members are equipped with the necessary tools to face the challenges ahead.

Njie indicated that this is the committee's first training geared towards enhancing their skills and understanding of the crucial role of men and women in uniform as dictated by the constitution.

"The committee is committed to working closely with all the security agencies and partners to ensure peace and security is guaranteed for all citizens and residents in The Gambia as our role is also to monitor and ensure that our security operatives respect the rule of law and human rights as enshrined in our constitution." he added.

About DCAF

DCAF has been operating in The Gambia since 2018 under the invitation of The Gambian government to support, advice and build capacity of security governance and to strengthen the oversight mechanism and framework in the security sector reform areas in the country.