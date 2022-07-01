Ghana: Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly Raises Gh¢2.8 Million for 2021

The Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has mobilised GH¢2, 861.7 million out of a budgeted GH¢3.5 billion for 2021.

This represents 81 per cent of the projected internally generated funds earmarked for the assembly for the period.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Mohammed Quaye, announced this at a town hall meeting with residents and interested groups at Abavana in the municipality.

It attracted groups including traders associations, association of garages, unit committee members, and departmental heads.

The two-day meeting sought to sensitise the residents to projects initiated and executed by the assembly to improve the socio-economic development of the people.

Issues discussed included decisions on provision of facilities, municipal planning, budget analysts and financial management processes.

According to the MCE, despite the scourge of COVID-19 that distorted the finances of businesses and collapsed many institutions, the assembly through the prudent management of resources and the revamped revenue taskforce managed to live up to its expectation and made the assembly proud.

Alhaji Quaye indicated that the government transfers made up of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), the Member of Parliament Common Fund, the District Development Fund (DDF) and others received amounted to GH¢3,155,957.25 out of the GH¢9,479,830.29 representing 33.3 per cent.

He said the resources received was used to construct storm and U-drains, maintenance of street lights, fence walls at selected basic schools, completion for municipal education health directorates and classroom blocks for basic schools including kindergartens blocks.

Other projects executed were COVID-19 operations, settling child non-maintenance cases, distribution of furniture to GES offices, formation of reading clubs, screening of food vendors, skills training for selected youth, construction of household toilets and the organisation of monthly public cleaning activities.

The MCE stated projects executed had contributed in reducing flooding in the communities, protected school lands which were being encroached, enhanced environmental sanitation and supported underprivileged brothers and sisters.

Alhaji Quaye expressed worry over the refusal of certain groups to attend meetings organised to address their concerns, observing that "you have been paying therefore if a meeting is being called to inform you of how your money was spent, you would refuse to attend, you are simply telling us that we owe you no accountability."