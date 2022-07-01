Liberia: MAP Liberia Inducts National Steering Committee

The Multi-Actor Platform on Land Governance and Responsible Agricultural Investment in Liberia (MAP Liberia) Land Platform has inducted its National Steering Committee members in Ganta, Nimba County.

MAP Liberia is a land sector coordination platform established to enhance Dialogue on Policies and Practices that will improve Land Governance and Responsible Agricultural Investment.

Mr. Haje L. Paasewe, Communications and Reporting Officer of the MAP Liberia Land Platform said Tuesday, 28 June 2022 that the inducted members of the National Steering Committee include high profile and top - decision making representatives of the various constituencies of the MAP.

He said they represented the Government, civil society organizations (CSOs), the Private Sector, Academia and local community-based establishments.

The Liberia Land Authority and the Ministry of Agriculture are the government representation on the Steering Committee, he explained.

For the Private Sector, which is also a very key component of the MAP, Local Farm Incorporated in Grand Bassa County and the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP), Non-State Actors Coalition will serve as members of the steering committee.

The Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Criminology of the University of Liberia and the William R. Tolbert, Jr., College of Agriculture and Forestry represent the Academia on the National Steering Committee, he added.

The CSO constituency is represented by Sustainable Development Institute (SDI) and the Alliance for Rural Democracy (ARD).

Community representation is through a Community Forest Development Committee (CFDC) of Grand Gedeh, a Union of Community Forest Management Body (NUCFMB) in Nimba County and two Community Land Development Management Committees (CLDMCs) from River Cess and Bomi Counties.

Speaking about the role of the committee, Paasewe explained that the Steering Committee is the highest decision - making body of the platform.

According to him, it has the primary responsibilities of making key policy decisions, providing support, guidance, and to ensure that the MAP's outputs and outcomes are achieved.

Mr. Paasewe continued that the steering committee is to help in providing inputs to the MAP processes by defining and helping to achieve expected outcomes.

It is also to help identify and monitor challenges and risks and to propose and ensure realistic mitigating measures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Land and Rural Issues Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Considering tenure limitations, he clarified that the Steering Committee goes for a period of two years, and Steering Committee members will serve not more than two terms except for the Liberia Land Authority.

He emphasized that the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) is the only permanent Steering Committee member, given its statutory mandate on land issues and its co-convening role on the MAP.

Expressing joy over the accomplishment, Paasewe stressed that the Steering Committee's induction is a great milestone that now completes the governance structure of the MAP Platform.

"Now that the Steering Committee is in place, it will further strengthen communication and coordination mechanism between and among the different structures of the MAP Liberia Land Platform," he concluded.

For more information about the Steering Committee and the MAP Liberia Land Platform generally, you check out at: www.map-liberia-land-platform.org or reach out via Facebook Multi-Actor Platform Liberia.