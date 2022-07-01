Ghana: SMT Ghana Introduces 4 New Volvo Heavy-Duty Trucks Ranges

SMT Ghana, the official distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks and Volvo Penta in Ghana has held a grand ceremony in Accra to launch four new Volvo heavy-duty truck ranges with a strong focus on the driver's environment, safety and productivity.

The four new-generation extra-heavy commercial trucks - the Volvo FH, FH16, FM and FMX - is the biggest in Volvo's history with a strong focus on making the new trucks safer, more efficient and more attractive working tools for qualified drivers.

The launch which was held in Accra brought together stakeholders in the mining, transport and haulage industry.

Welcoming the guests, Mr Alex Dutamby, Managing Director of SMT Ghana underscored Volvo's improvement in features on the new trucks with a clear identity in terms of durability, fuel efficiency, spacious cab and improved visibility making them the best trucks on the construction segment.

He indicated that the trucks were built with Africa/Ghana's tough road conditions in mind and urged the mining, transport and haulage industry to target these trucks for a good return on investment.

"These are new trucks range with a clear Volvo brand identity and probably the best and toughest new version of construction truck in the world. We are absolutely convinced that the new Volvo range together with a comprehensive range of services from SMT Ghana is undoubtedly the outstanding choice in the industry," he said.

Mr Goran Travancic, Vice President Africa, Volvo Trucks International, in his address said the new trucks cemented the company's position as the best truck manufacturer globally.

Special guest, Carl Michael Gräns, the Ambassador of Sweden, noted that Ghana had been an important trading country to Sweden in terms of transport equipment, a well-known top export product in Sweden.

He however, expressed worry over the increased transport and road related accidents in the country and urged all stakeholders including government to come together and jaw-jaw to make the transport industry safer.

-