Nigeria: UK Signs Migration Deal With Nigeria

The British government on Thursday announced a new migration partnership with Nigeria.

Home Secretary Priti Patel in a tweet announcing the deal said "our new landmark agreement with Nigeria will increase the deportation of dangerous foreign criminals to make our streets and country safer."

She added that the deal will take the fight to the criminal people smugglers together to tackle illegal migration.

The announcement coincided with the deportation of 21 persons of Nigerian and Ghanaian origin from the UK, Forbes reported.

About13 of them who were Nigerians were deported to Lagos while the remaining eight Ghanaians continued to Ghana.

The European human rights court, two weeks ago, issued a last-minute injunction to stop the deportation of asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda in what would have marked the commencement of the UK-Rwanda deal announced April 14.

