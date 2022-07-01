Gambia: Africell Renews Contract With Sista Njie

Gambia's leading GSM operator, Africell has recently renewed contract with Africell ambassador and promoter, Sista Njie at a ceremony held last Friday at the Africell head building.

Waka Jange, Africell Entertainment Promoter said today's signing ceremony is important to both parties, adding that Sista Njie has been a solid promoter of this unit brand name Africell.

"Today sista Njie is one of Gambia's media personalities and I can be on the record," he said adding that the company has all the confidence that she would continue to be a productive as ambassador of Africell.

Sista Njie thanked Africell for the support, adding that the partnership has been there for longest time.