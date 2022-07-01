Gambia: Rotary Club of Brusubi Swears-in New President, Inducts New Members

Members of the Rotary Club of Brusubi on Tuesday marked the end of year(2021-22) Rotary year. Five Rotarians and two Rotractors representing diverse occupations were inducted. The event also witnessed the handing over and swearing-in of both Rotaract and Rotary Club Presidents responsibilities at Metzy Residence.

The club's objectives are to serve their community's people, advocate for goodwill and fellowship internationally and emphasise on high ethical standards.

Alpha Jallow, new Rotarian President expressed his commitment to continue serving in the best interest of his club and community as he has been showing during the years of his membership.

"I will make sure my club continue to seek for more funds and donations for our charity purposes in order to implement projects that our societies can benefit from," he said.

Aboubacarr Janneh, newly elect Rotaract President urged members to use their expertise to develop clubs and communities they are attached to.

Mr. Jannah said Rotary's seven (7) areas of focus include promoting peace, fighting diseases, providing clean water, saving children, supporting education, growing local communities and supporting environment.

Ramatoulie Ojikutu, outgoing Rotaract President advised the newly elect presidents not to engage in any activity that could make them lose focus of their mandates.

"As you wear the medallions you should be reminded that the honors and responsibilities are entirely on you," she also told them while further advising themto focus on serving the society than pleasing individuals.

The Club leadership also presented an end of term report which highlighted the progress made in implementing a project portfolio with an estimated value of D14 Million.

This year's theme "Emerging Rotary"was designed to motivate members and their leaders to work towards their mandates.

Rotarians are groups of volunteers or people from different walks of life that come together to impact their communities by implementing projects to help them.