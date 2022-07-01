Gambia: 'Youth, Young Parliamentarians Are Future of Parliament'

1 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

Momodou A. Sise, Clerk of the National Assembly of The Gambia has echoed the mantra that the youth and young parliamentarians are the future of parliament as they are the bedrock of any progressive society which fits well in the contexts of The Gambia.

He was addressing participants during a capacity building training for National Assembly Members of the Sixth Legislature on Parliamentary Process and Procedures on Saturday in Kololi when he made the remarks.

The training was organised by the National Youth Council (NYC) with funding from the Peace Building Fund through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The event was officially opened by the Minister for Youth and Sports (MoYS), Honorable Bakary Y. Badjie.

Mr. Sise described the recent mass youth expression of interest in parliament and parliamentary democracy as purposeful.

