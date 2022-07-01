Ghana: EOCO Warns Public Against Fraudsters

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has advised the general public to disregard any website links or phone calls from persons that request individuals to provide sensitive information about themselves.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Faustina Lartey, expressed that the EOCO was worried about the rate at which some members of the general public have falling victims to fraudulent banking transactions.

She explained that some fraudsters have taken advantage of the ongoing call on customers of banks to link their accounts to their Ghana Card.

According to Head of Public Affairs, fraudsters were sending fraudulent messages that require unsuspecting persons to send their "Bank Account numbers, mobile numbers, mobile App PIN and One Time Password (OTP)."

She urged the public to abide by some guidelines such as not clicking "on any Link purporting to be emanating from your bank unless you have confirmed from your Bank. Kindly be informed that your Bank will never ask you for your password, PIN or OTP."

She charged the general public to "quickly report any suspicious SMS, email or phone call to your bank for immediate action."

The statement hinted that the EOCO, in line with its mandate to prevent and detect organised crime will continue to monitor developments with fraudulent banking transactions.

The statement also assured the public that it would do everything within its power to ensure that citizens are protected from fraudsters.