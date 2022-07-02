Nigeria: Asisat Oshoala Launches Football Academy in Lagos

press release

Asisat Oshoala, four-time African Footballer of the Year and FC Barcelona Femení star, has announced the launch of the 'Asisat Oshoala Academy' (AOA).

The academy she said is in partnership with Nike and Women Win.

AOA is designed to provide access to football and lifeskills for marginalized schoolgirls in Lagos.

The academy is the latest initiative of Asisat Oshoala that will build upon her mission of providing access to sport and education for young girls in her community.

"I have always strived to give back to the girl child in my community and I believe this football academy will provide opportunities for more girls to excel through the combination of sport and education. I want to thank our partners Women Win and Nike for helping bring this platform to life. Together we can go further and achieve a lot more," Oshoala said in an official statement.

The Asisat Oshoala Foundation, established in 2015, will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the academy. Women Win, the Amsterdam-based global women's fund dedicated to advancing girls and women's rights, will bring their expertise to the academy's development.

"Women Win is very proud and excited to be partnering with our longtime partner Nike, Asisat and the Asisat Oshoala Academy to leverage the power of sport to support girls in Nigeria to become better equipped to exercise their rights. This partnership and program will be key in ensuring girls can thrive as they face the most pressing issues of adolescence and realise their inherent leadership potential," Yvonne Henry, Women Win brands director, said.

AOA will provide 30 girls (age 12 - 18) with access to 90 mins of football training three times a week. The programme will be complemented with life skills education covering a range of empowerment and rights-based topics. Graduates from the academy will be encouraged to convert their leadership skills to make a positive impact in their respective communities.

In addition to the weekly programming, the academy will host 4 'She Plays' events a year. These events will broaden the reach of the academy's activities and will host up to 100 schoolgirls, aged 12 to 18 years, every session.