Nigeria: Tinubu Didn't Meet Wike in France - Spokesperson

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, did not hold a meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in France, the APC leader's spokesperson has said.

"It has become imperative to set the record straight. Although Asiwaju Tinubu is presently in France, he didn't have any meeting with Governor Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever," read the statement issued by Tunde Rahman, Mr Tinubu's spokesperson.

"This, however, does not detract from the fact that the APC presidential candidate holds Governor Wike in high esteem."

Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, travelled to France on Monday "for an important meeting," his spokesperson had said in a statement earlier this week.

Mr Wike, who lost the PDP presidential ticket to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, is holidaying in Turkey, a roughly 3,000 kilometres distance from France.

We have seen a viral social media post made by one of the chieftains of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State and media reports emanating from same about a supposed meeting in France between APC Presidential Standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

And given the national and across-party lines appeal of Asiwaju Tinubu's candidature, he will not hesitate to meet any important national leader when desirable.

As made public earlier, Asiwaju Tinubu is in France for some important engagements. He will return to the country shortly.

We would like, once again, to advice journalists to always cross-check their information with appropriate officers before rushing to press to avoid unintended errors.

Tinubu Media Office

Tunde Rahman

July 1, 2022