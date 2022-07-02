Nigeria: PDP Congratulates Senator Aduda On Appointment As Senate Minority Leader

2 July 2022
Peoples' Democratic Party (Abuja)
press release

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulates Senator Philip Aduda (PDP FCT) on his well-deserved emergence as the Minority Leader of the Senate.

Senator Aduda's emergence as Minority Leader underscores the confidence our Party, his colleagues in the Senate and indeed Nigerians at large have in his long-standing legislative experience, competence and capacity as a lawmaker.

The PDP trust in Senator Aduda's capacity to lead our fold in the Senate and charges him to use the attributes that earned him this enviable position to strengthen his commitment as a strong voice for the independence of the legislature, the democratic tenets of the Rule of Law and the pursuit of the interest and wellbeing of the people.

Senator Aduda's selection as the Minority Leader of the Senate could not have come at a better time than this when Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to salvage our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP urges Senator Aduda to put in all his effort to ensure that our Party's Caucus in the National Assembly remains united and focused for the task ahead.

Our Party wishes Senator Aduda success as he leads our Caucus in the Senate.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary

