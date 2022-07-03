Nigeria Hails Germany Over Joint Declaration On Return of Benin Bronzes'

BenjaminBischof/DW
The queen heads, such as the one seen in this picture, are particularly impressive.
2 July 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tunde Oguntola

Nigeria and Germany yesterday in Berlin signed a historic joint declaration that will pave the way for the return of 1,130 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, 125 years after they were looted from the ancient Benin Kingdom during the Benin Expedition of 1897.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and the minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, signed for Nigeria, while the minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Ms Annalena Baerbock, and the minister of State for Culture and the Media, Ms. Claudia Roth, signed for Germany.

In his remarks before the signing, Alhaji Mohammed thanked the government and people of Germany for what he described as the "single largest repatriation of artefacts anywhere in the world".

"We also want to most sincerely thank the authorities of the various German regions, cities, museums, and institutions that have been working in concert to ensure the manifestation of the history-making event that we are witnessing today. By this singular action, Germany has taken the lead in correcting the wrongs of the past," he said.

The minister of Information and Culture said Germany did not colonize Nigeria and was not part of the looting of the artefacts, adding that many of the Benin Bronzes in German public institutions got there via trade and donations.

"Yet, Germany and the great people of this nation decided it is better to shape the future by correcting the ills of the past. I have no doubt in my mind that this pace-setting action by the Federal Government of Germany will become a harbinger of more repatriation of cultural property to their place of origin, as other museums and institutions are expected to take a cue from what Germany has done.

"Germany has gained more friends in Nigeria and all over the world by returning to Nigeria what rightfully belongs to it," he said.

On his part, the minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, called Germany the 'champion of justice and fairness'.

Also Speaking, the minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Ms Baerbock, said: "It was wrong to take the (Benin) bronzes.

It was wrong to keep them for (125 years). This is the beginning to right the wrong."

In a symbolic gesture signifying the impending return of the artefacts, two of the Benin Bronzes were handed over to Nigeria at the signing ceremony.

The signing was witnessed by top Nigerian and German government officials, including the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Mr. Yusuf Tuggar, and the director-general of Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Prof. Abba Tijani.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X