Nigeria: Mixed Reactions Trail Wizkid's Declaration of Love for Burnaboy, Davido

Following Wizkid's declaration of Love for both Burnaboy and Wizkid, Social Media awaken to mixed reactions.

The popular Afro-pop musician made this declaration on stage at the Afronation music festival on Saturday night.

He said: "I got love for Burnaboy, I got love for Davido, I got love for everybody and I wanna thank you the fans for supporting us."

While some have greeted the singer's confirmation of love with commendation, his speech has also met with condemnation.

Some are of the opinion that Wizkid was trying to leverage the fan base of both Burnaboy and Davido to sell his yet-to-be-released album, saying they are sure it's in the pipeline.

Some others think it's a genuine act of humility for Wizkid to have made such a declaration openly on stage.

Below are some of such reactions as people opine differently.

So word on the street is he does this when ever he wants to drop a new album😞😞😞

-- FAMES THE TECH MAN 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@eronsjohnson) July 3, 2022

Notice how they screamed after mentioning davido,na davido dey give these artist life lol

-- daniel (@topboy3Nz) July 3, 2022

Is this love island or Afronation

-- Bally Ma$e (@owilli_) July 1, 2022

There is nothing David has that can be used to push Wizkid's album. He doesn't have the 'name', he ain't got the fame, he ain't got the push, he doesn't even have the standards required to push a project to Wizkid's level of a "successful album". Just take the love & bounce.

-- LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) July 3, 2022

The only thing helping wizkid is he has build a lot of fanbase but when we are looking for a complete artist wizkid no they among.

I listen to Burnaboy ft with Dave stormzy poloG men there's a uniqueness in Burnaboy artistic

-- Davidcyril12 (@Davidcyril1212) July 3, 2022

Saying Wizkid is using davido to promote his album😂😂... just like saying Drake is using deeman to promote his music😂

-- Jeff💸 (@Swagger_jeffrey) July 3, 2022

Saying Wizkid is trying to use Davido to sell his album or use it for PR is the dumbest takes I'll see on Twitter so far this year Wizkid has gone platinum twice in USA, had songs debuting on numerous big chart but Davido is no where to be found

-- Beef 🥩 (@Abass4pf) July 3, 2022

Davido sold out 02, I hyped him. Wizkid sold out a Dubai venue, I hyped him. Burna shut down Madison, I hyped him. One Oloribruku said that I stop moving up and down and choose a stand. No I can love all of them together. God gave us a heart big enough. Na Una go famz Satan

-- DR.PENKING™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 #PeterObi (@drpenking) July 3, 2022

