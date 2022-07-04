South Africa: Conference Delegates Express Grave Concerns Over Threats to Parliamentary Oversight and SA's Constitution

On the last day of the Defend Our Democracy conference, delegates adopted a declaration asserting that South Africa's Constitution was under direct threat from corruption, poor service delivery, compromised politicians and public service, which have weakened its democracy.

Grave concern was expressed on the issue that parliamentary oversight had been weakened by State Capture, which had also worsened inequality, poverty, joblessness and violence inherited from apartheid.

The declaration said that the private sector also had to be held accountable to the principles and values of the Constitution and called for a democracy in which the conduct, ethics and integrity of public servants was beyond reproach.

According to the declaration, there would be a campaign for a new and fundamental reform of the electoral system in order to ensure a democracy accountable to people and a Parliament whose loyalty is not just to their parties.

"Let us not forget the hijacking and violation of our democracy happened on our watch. Many of us as we sit here are quite convinced that the current crisis at Eskom and in many of our state entities involves a good dollop of very conscious sabotage and the timing of these things happens to be when...